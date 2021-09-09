Theater kid turned militant stars in Israeli prison break JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 7:37 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2004 file photo, Zakaria Zubeidi, then leader in the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade in the West Bank, is carried by supporters during a presidential elections campaign rally in support of Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank town of Jenin. For nearly two decades, Zubeidi has been an object of fascination for Israelis and Palestinians alike, who have seen his progression from a child actor to a swaggering militant, to the scarred face of a West Bank theater promoting “cultural resistance” to Israeli occupation. In his latest act, he has emerged as one of Israel's most wanted fugitives after tunneling out of a high-security prison on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, with five other Palestinian militants. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
JERUSALEM (AP) — For nearly two decades, Zakaria Zubeidi has been an object of fascination for Israelis and Palestinians alike, who have seen his progression from a child actor to a swaggering militant, to the scarred face of a West Bank theater promoting “cultural resistance” to Israeli occupation.
In his latest act, he has emerged as one of Israel's most wanted fugitives after tunneling out of a high-security prison on Monday with five other Palestinian militants.