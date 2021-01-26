'There at that time when they needed it': Fairfield County Marine awarded for saving mother and child Josh LaBella Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 5:53 p.m.
Lance Cpl. Alyssa David receives the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for heroic service during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, January 22, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez)
Lance Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez / 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Show More Show Less
BRIDGEPORT — A local United States Marine was recently honored for her part in saving a mother and child involved in a car accident last year.
U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Alyssa David, of Bridgeport, was given the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for her actions when traveling back to base in North Carolina from Connecticut on Sept. 25, according to a news release.