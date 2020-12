FAIRFIELD — The recent Shop and Stroll event was notably different than those of the past, First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said.

“We would have our student choirs singing on the street corners, music and lots of bustle in the past,” she said, noting the event usually has snacks in each of the stores and lots of social interaction. “I’d imagine every town was different this year if they had a shopping event like we do.”

Though people still came out, there was less traffic than usual due to the coronavirus, something small businesses are generally reporting as a whole due to the pandemic. Some are saying the holiday season is going well though despite it all.

“Their profits are down,” Kupchick said. “But, they are working hard to stay afloat and the community is trying.”

Janice Briguglio, the co-owner of Ciao Bella, said her boutique kicked off the holiday season the way many Fairfield businesses did — with Small Business Saturday, another event hosted by the town and chamber. She said it and Shop and Stroll went fantastically.

“We saw a lot of people,” she said. “People are really making a conscious effort to make sure they’re shopping small.”

Kupchick said the Chamber of Commerce, Office of Community and Economic Development, as well as small businesses in town, have been doing the best they can.

“Some are saying they are still getting customers who are buying stuff from them online or coming in and purchasing,” she said. “They haven’t lost their regulars.”

Kupchick said businesses, such as clothing retailers, are seeing a hit to profits because people are not going out to holiday parties this year. She said she thinks people are still buying from local stores, but not as much.

For that reason, Kupchick said, town officials and the chamber have been encouraging people to shop local.

Holiday shopping this year

Local business owners said the Shop and Stroll, and holiday shopping in general, has been going well even in light of the pandemic.

Briguglio said the pandemic has had a mixed impact on sales.

“You have your customers who are comfortable coming out and shopping, and then you have customers who aren’t,” she said. “So, yes we’ve been taking phone calls for deliveries and curbside pickup and gift cards. We kind of make it accessible for whatever comfort level.”

If a person wants to shop local, Briguglio said, Ciao Bella can accommodate that. She said the business is not seeing lower income than it did last year.

“We’re being positive and optimistic, but you never know what could happen,” she said, going on to reference this week’s snow storm. “(You can be) up today and down tomorrow. We’re happy to have our business continuing and growing. That’s all we could hope for.”

Briguglio encouraged people to try shopping local, saying it was vital to the community.

“Remember these people,” she said. “We’re not Amazon billionaires. We’re everyday people.”

Sharon Risley, the manager of Capri Clothing, said the clothing and accessory store did very well during Shop and Stroll.

“Lots of good feedback and lots of fun,” she said. “Honestly, since then, it has really continued. People are absolutely shopping local and shopping small.”

Risley said she sees people coming in with bags from other stores, particularly on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. She said some people tell her they are making a point of supporting local businesses and helping them stay in operation.

Still, Risley said, Capri is doing about 60 percent of the business they did last year. She said being able to control inventory and fixed costs makes that easier.

“Overall, we’ll survive this pandemic for sure,” she said. “As long as people continue to support us, we will be fine.”

Shop and Stroll

Beverly Balaz, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, said Shop and Stroll went well, all things considered. Like Kupchick, she pointed out that it typically was a much grander event, including ice sculptures.

“This year it was a modified version, but we did want to demonstrate our support to downtown merchants and the business community by still holding the event,” she said.

Balaz said business owners were very pleased with that — and people did go out to shop. She said everyone she saw was wearing a mask and following social distancing protocols.

“Some of the stores we stopped in to to chat with said they had a good night,” she said. “It’s a different world. This year is a different year.”

Even if shoppers go in to a store and do not buy anything, Balaz said, they may see something they like and order it online or make additional purchases.

“It’s a little hard to gauge,” she said. “Overall, I think the store owners were pleased.”

Mark Barnhart, director of the town’s Office of Community and Economic Development, said turnout at this year’s Shop and Stroll was much more modest than previous years.

“We didn’t have large groups of people wandering around the downtown,” he said. “Nor did we have a lot of the events where people would tend to gather. We didn’t have fire pits on Sherman Green or an ice sculpting display or strolling carolers. We didn’t feel that that would be appropriate under the circumstances.”

The idea would be that the event focus on the shopping element to support local businesses. He said that worked.

“I was in all of the stores that participated in it and, I would say, we were very happy with how things turned out,” Barnahart said. “It did generate a lot of sales. We had a lot of people that were kind of traveling in smaller groups and pairs.”

Barnhart said shoppers he talked to were appreciative that the event was being held when so most other towns were not.

“The merchants certainly saw good sales that night,” he said. “Nowhere near what they would typically do in one of these events in prior years, but it made it worth the while. Everyone felt that it was a good event.”

Town support

Kupchick said Love Local is one program the town and chamber are pushing. It was started by the chamber and economic development department and has more than 60 participating businesses.

Love Local allows people to buy gift cards online for themselves or as a present. The gift card can only be used at Fairfield businesses.

“They’re able to go right to that link,” Kupchick said. “It’s so simple. You can just purchase a card for whatever amount you want and it goes right to the person’s email, your family or friend’s email, and they can go use it at anything downtown — restaurants, stores, whatever.”

Kupchick said this way people can give gifts to each other while maintaining social distancing, while also boosting the local economy.

Balaz said the joint town-chamber program is another way to keep local dollars local. As of last week, Balaz said people had purchased about $7,500 in gift cards.

“We know that that money is going to stay in Fairfield with those participating businesses,” she said. “This is another way, during the holiday season and year-round, that our residents and friends of Fairfield can support our local business community.”

In general, Balaz said, people are trying to support local businesses. She said people are out and shopping on the weekend.

“But, it’s not easy this year,” she said, adding some businesses tell her their sales are good. “They don’t surpass last year. It’s more of the foot traffic and, I think, people being concerned about getting out and shopping — especially during this month with COVID rising in Connecticut.”

Balaz said sales are not as robust as last year, but reiterated it can be hard to gauge.

Risley said Barnhart and his office, as well as the Chamber of Commerce, have an incredible working relationship with the business community in town, adding they have been very supportive.

“They are constantly calling us, giving us all sorts of good information about programs for small businesses,” she said. “They’ve been great and really brought the whole town together.”

