FAIRFIELD — Blue Cactus Grill opened its second location in Fairfield in 2019 and despite facing the challenges of the pandemic, the restaurant did well with their takeout option.

However, when the state moved to fully reopen the restaurant struggled to find enough staff.

Blue Cactus Grill’s Fairfield location was recently forced to closed down after several unsuccessful months of finding employees to hire leaving only their Norwalk location, at 51 Stevens St. Restaurant owners originally blamed the closure on actions from state lawmakers in a message on the restaurant’s website, which has since been changed.

“We hope the state is happy with the decision to extend unemployment and bonuses and hope everyone sitting at home is having a good time,” the message stated. “A thriving small mom and pop business went down the drain for no good reason. I guess the state of (Connecticut) wants to be filled exclusively with corporate garbage. This is a serious industry-wide issue and we feel for all the other businesses that are struggling. Enough is enough.”

The restaurant’s message was later changed.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing that our Fairfield location is closed,” the restaurant wrote in the new message. “We truly enjoyed being a unique part of this community. Business was great and we sincerely appreciate all who patronized.”

Owner Vic Amereno declined to comment further when contacted about the restaurant’s closure.

Over the course of eight months, Blue Cactus Grill only received two applications in response to the company’s job postings, according to the original message.

Mark Barnhart, Fairfield’s director of community and economic development, said his office has heard from other small businesses in the retail and food service industries that are have trouble attracting and retaining talent.

“The last year and a half has been a particularity challenging one for many small businesses with the pandemic, restrictions in terms of how they operate and cost associated with that,” Barnhart said. “Most times there’s multiple reasons that a business may not survive, it’s not usually one singular thing, but I have heard from a few other businesses that I’ve talked to that it has proven difficult in the last few months to find and hire qualified staff.”

“Right now it’s very much a labor market that goes towards employees having a little bit more leverage to find a great place for them to work,” he added. “The pendulum has kind of come down on that spectrum.”

Barnhart believes there are several reasons the job market is currently this way. One possible reason is people are choosing between different jobs, taking a step back to redefine what they want in a career. Other workers might be concerned about their health and safety if they have compromised immune systems. Some workers might have difficulty arranging childcare.

“That’s certainly something I can relate to if you have kids,” Barnhart said. “It hasn’t been easy juggling being a parent and your job.”

He suspects it will “wash itself at some point,” adding a lot of restaurants and stores have had to increase their pay and bonuses to find help.

According to the state Department of Labor June report, the state’s unemployment rate is down slightly to 7.9 percent compared to the May report which hosted a 8.1 percent unemployment rate. The report also shows the state has recovered 64.6 percent of the 292,400 or so jobs lost in March and April of 2020.

However, Scott Dolch, executive director for the Connecticut Restaurant Association, says the restaurant industry is still about 20,000 jobs short from getting back to the pre-pandemic numbers of 160,000 jobs.

“It’s playing such a role and taking a toll on these restaurants because our jobs as an industry is to provide service to you and when you’re working on a staff that’s probably somewhere between 55 and 65 percent, restaurants are having to make tough decisions,” said Dolch. “As you know and everyone that goes out to a restaurant, it is about the experience. If you don’t have enough servers or line cooks or the wait is longer, people are all about that experience and the service your providing them and their expecting their normal experience, but they can’t. Unfortunately, they can’t provide that.”

He said there are a lot of factors affecting the staffing shortage.

“I think it’s such a big challenge that’s playing such a role with all of these restaurants across the state and I think perception doesn’t always equal reality,” he said

As Dolch puts it, the idea that since customers are able to go back into restaurants and that restaurants may appear to be packed, people may think restaurants are no longer struggling. However, short staffs and higher food cost due to the impact that the pandemic has had on other industries that contribute to a restaurant’s success are major issues for the industry right now.

“There are so many ancillary businesses that goes into making a restaurant run whether it’s the food distributor or delivery trucks,” Dolch said. “Another area that’s playing a hard role on them now is food cost. Food cost on average right now are 35 to 40 percent higher than they were pre-pandemic and the last thing a restaurant wants to do is pass that off to the consumer.”

He said in a normal time, the national average for a restaurant’s profit margins is 4 to 6 percent.

“So when you start increasing food cost and even on the labor cost side paying people more to incentive them to come, that has such a toll on the businesses,” Dolch said. “Not to mention that they’ve gone through 16 months of debt and challenges of being closed or partially open.”

Dolch says he worries if restaurants will be able to make it through the next six to twelve months, especially the sole proprietors or independent restaurants.

“They’ve gone through so much,” he said.