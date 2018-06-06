Thieves target Southport section early Monday

FAIRFIELD — Police were busy Monday morning trying to capture the men breaking into cars and stealing two cars from the town’s Southport section.

Officers were notified by Westport police around 4:30 a.m. about car break-ins near the town line, and they believed a white SUV, possibly with New York plates, was involved. A 2017 white Porsche Cayenne was then spotted on the Post Road near South Pine Creek Road. The car had Connecticut plates and was registered to a Willow Street address.

When the officer attempted to stop the Porsche, it took off at a high rate of speed onto Interstate 95, along with a gray Ford Fusion that had been reported stolen out of Seymour.

Fairfield officers caught up with the Porsche near Exit 25, but lost sight in the torrential rains near Exit 27a. Shortly after that, Westport police were on I-95, trying unsuccessfully to stop a white Nissan Murano that was headed north. That Nissan had been stolen from a Southport Woods Drive home.

In both cases, the SUVs were unlocked and the keys were inside.

There were several unlocked cars that were entered on Kings Highway West, Evelyn Street, Larbert Road and Woodrow Avenue. In most cases, nothing was reported missing, although a Larbert Road resident said a $150 pair of sunglasses was taken, and two credit cards were taken from the glove box of a car on Woodrow Avenue.

An Evelyn Street resident’s home surveillance caught two of the thieves wearing hooded sweatshirts on video. They can be seen walking up the driveway, and then about 20 seconds later walking back down the driveway. That resident said his cars were locked and were not entered.

Lt. Robert Kalamaras again urged residents to make to take valuables out of their cars, lock the cars and take the keys. It was the second time, according to the police reports, the Southport Woods Drive resident had his Murano stolen. It was stolen last October, and when the officer advised him he might want to consider locking his car, the owner allegedly said he would leave his car unlocked if he wanted to.