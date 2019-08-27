Third Democrat jumps into Georgia's US Senate race

ATLANTA (AP) — A third Georgia Democrat is jumping into the race to challenge Republican Sen. David Perdue for a seat that could help dictate the fate of the Senate in 2020.

Business executive and 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico announced her candidacy Tuesday.

Perdue, a former business executive, has emerged as a close ally of President Donald Trump since his election in 2014.

A campaign launch video for Amico highlights Perdue's support of Trump's contentious immigration policies.

She joins former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Clarkston mayor Ted Terry seeking the Democratic nomination.

Amico's announcement comes just weeks after the auto transportation company she's executive chairwoman of filed for bankruptcy.