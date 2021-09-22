'This has always been my dream': Authentic Egyptian dessert shop opens in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — When Khaled H. Khaled was a child growing up in Egypt, he watched as his grandfather and father owned and operated their family business making authentic Egyptian desserts.
From those moments as a youngster, Khaled realized what his life’s dream would be: He wanted to continue the family business. This summer, Khaled’s dream was finally realized as he opened his own store at 1555 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield, bringing the family business to town and bringing the first Nutcracker to the U.S.