This year's summer of climate extremes hits wealthier places SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 3:34 a.m.
1 of17 FILE - In this Wednesday, June 30, 2021 file photo, a man stands under a water feature trying to beat the heat at a splash park in Calgary, Alberta. Scientists say there’s something different this year from the recent drumbeat of climate weirdness. This summer a lot of the places hit by weather disasters are not used to getting extremes and many of them are wealthier, which is different from the normal climate change victims. That includes unprecedented deadly flooding in Germany and Belgium, 116-degree heat records in Portland, Oregon and similar blistering temperatures in Canada, along with wildfires. Now Southern Europe is seeing scorching temperatures and out-of-control blazes too. And the summer of extremes is only getting started. Peak Atlantic hurricane and wildfire seasons in the United States are knocking at the door. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, FIle) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less
As the world staggers through another summer of extreme weather, experts are noticing something different: 2021′s onslaught is hitting harder and in places that have been spared global warming’s wrath in the past.
Wealthy countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany and Belgium are joining poorer and more vulnerable nations on a growing list of extreme weather events that scientists say have some connection to human-caused climate change.
SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS