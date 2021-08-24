Thompson won't give lawmakers control of UW's COVID policies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson pushed back Tuesday against Republican lawmakers who claim campuses need their permission to implement COVID-19 policies, insisting university leaders don't need legislative approval to manage the system — a major break from his party's stance against pandemic protocols.
Thompson, a former GOP governor who served as health secretary under President George W. Bush, said he would not cede control of the system to fellow Republicans who run the Legislature.