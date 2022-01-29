Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa Jan. 29, 2022 Updated: Jan. 29, 2022 3:08 p.m.
1 of9 A person wearing a Monopoly Man mask holds a sign during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Parliament Hill, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Tang/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 People walk beside trucks parked along Wellington Street during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Parliament Hill, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Tang/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 People walk in front of trucks parked on Wellington Street as they join a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Parliament Hill, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Tang/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Protestors mingle around vehicles parked on Wellington St. in front of West Block and the Parliament buildings as they participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.
The sounds of honking horns echoed around Ottawa’s downtown core. A convoy of trucks and cars parked in around Parliament Hill with some parking on the grounds of the National War Memorial before police asked them to move.