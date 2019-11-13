Three Fairfield restaurants fail October health inspections

FAIRFIELD — Three local restaurants failed their October health inspections. 55 Wine Bar, The Levee and Señor Salsa all passed re-inspections after initial failures.

Establishments fail health inspections when they receive scores under 80 of 100 possible points or receive a single four-point deduction. Re-inspections are typically carried out two weeks after the report is filed.

55 Wine Bar, located at 55 Miller St., failed its original Oct. 4 inspection with a score of 63. The largest deductions were given for failure to identify consumer advisories for items that may be undercooked, unlabeled spray bottles and improperly installed soda machines.

The restaurant passed an Oct. 30 re-inspection with a rating of 92.

Kleber Siguenza, the manager of 55 Wine Bar, said the failure resulted from small issues that have since been remedied.

“It didn’t take long for us to get it together and fix it,” Siguenza said.

The Levee, Fairfield University’s on-campus sports bar located at 1073 N. Benson Rd., failed an Oct. 3 inspection with a score of 91 but a single four-point deduction given for a broken hand sink.

They passed an Oct. 17 re-inspection with a score of 96.

The Levee’s manager, Claudio Santiago, said the restaurant made the necessary changes and passed the re-inspection without incident.

Señor Salsa, located at 580 Post Rd., failed its Oct. 21 re-inspection with a score of 78. The restaurant had failed a Sept. 26 inspection with a rating of 74. This time, four-point deductions were given for failure to wash hands and meat stored at the wrong temperature.

The restaurant passed another re-inspection on Nov. 13, earning a rating of 90.

The owner of Señor Salsa was not immediately available for comment.

