Three Missourians indicted in coronavirus aid fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted three Missourians in an alleged scheme to use the identities of people who had died to collect thousands of dollars from federal funds meant to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Warren W. Watkins, 39, and Marissia Jackson, 25, both of Kansas City; and Lamar K. Johnson, 40, of Eldon, Mo., were charged in a 37-count sealed indictment returned Oct. 5. The indictment was unsealed Thursday after Watkins and Johnson were arrested.