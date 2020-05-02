Through a window, Maryland mom, daughter connect amid virus

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — It was just about 11 a.m., and her mom knew to expect her at the window.

Sherry Beauchamp walked through the grass, crossing the quiet courtyard with her granddaughter steps behind her. She had a new routine since the coronavirus pandemic swept the county.

As the window behind a pollen-coated screen slid up slowly, Beauchamp grabbed a wooden chair from the outdoor set centering the yard. She and Kyla Taylor planted them firmly beside the hummingbird feeder near her mother’s room at Sterling Care Harbor Pointe.

It was hard to hear and difficult to see Betty Malone’s thin frame through the shaded screen. Beauchamp FaceTimed her, waving toward the window and probing her mother about the ginger ale and elcairs she dropped off a day prior.

“Good morning, Mom,” Beauchamp said smiling, settling herself in the chair. “I see you’re up and dressed.”

Things hadn’t gone as well the night before. Beauchamp said her 90-year-old mother can sometimes find herself confused or paranoid — conditions only exacerbated by isolation and a growing pandemic nearly everyone struggles to understand.

Beauchamp knows she’s her mother’s lifeline.

“I want you to know,” Malone said, her voice audible from the cellphone, “the only reason I got up and put these clothes on — is for you.”

DANGERS FOR RESIDENTS AREN'T JUST THE CORONAVIRUS

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities across Maryland and throughout the county have been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. Those spared have been forced to close their doors to all visitation — triggering isolation even the most clever ways of communicating can struggle to overcome.

On April 7, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the launch of “strike teams” — composed of National Guard, local and state health officials, the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems and hospital systems — to bring triage, emergency care, supplies and equipment to overburdened nursing homes in the state.

Little over a week later, teams had responded to assist in 16 nursing homes and assisted living facilities and 15 group homes for medically fragile children.

Alongside uncompromising CDC guidelines — like screening residents or patients for symptoms multiple times a day, taking temperature of all staff upon entry and requiring full personal protective equipment — come some methods of connection.

Nursing homes throughout the country are instructed to implement video conferencing calls with families and loved ones using Zoom technology, as well as immediate notification and daily updates via video conference calls with patients and family at centers where patients have tested positive.

That isn’t the case nationwide. Several states and facilities said compiling accurate data and maintaining efficient communication has been a challenge. One New Jersey family was told their dad at a veterans home was rebounding from coronavirus — when he had actually already fallen to the illness.

But many facilities have their own ways of handling the nonviral threats accompanying the spread of COVID-19 — from loneliness, to growing feelings of depression.

“I know it’s hard being isolated,” Beauchamp said to her mother that morning. “It’s been hard for everyone.”

TAKING A PROACTIVE APPROACH

Beauchamp visits her mom nearly every day.

Whether looping all the sisters in on FaceTime or bringing her granddaughter along, Beauchamp tries to keep her mother involved — even when a viral outbreak holds her at the other side of the pane.

The Salisbury native isn’t too anxious about the pandemic, saying she chooses to have faith normalcy will return in time.

As of April 27, Sterling Care confirmed there had been no cases in its Harbor Pointe or Riverside locations. The network does have one case of a staff member at Sterling Care Frostburg Village of Allegany County, as well as four staff and two residents at Sterling Care South Mountain of Washington County.

Another company’s Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported three residents and three workers tested positive for COVID-19, as of April 28. And a spokesperson confirmed to Delmarva Now on April 15 that Milford Center in Sussex County, Delaware, had 74 positive cases and 12 residents who’d died after contracting the new disease.

At least 2,300 long-term care facilities in 37 states have reported positive cases of COVID-19, according to USA TODAY data published April 13. More than 3,000 residents have died.

Earlier this month, a 200-bed facility in northwest Baltimore announced it had 170 positive COVID-19 cases among residents and staff, making it one of the largest long-term care facility outbreaks in the country. That follows a large outbreak at a Carroll County, Maryland, nursing home where nearly 30 residents have died and more than 120 residents and staff tested positive

Hogan also said April 27 that the state will require Maryland’s health department to release data about COVID-19 deaths at individual nursing homes and other senior facilities — citing “additional steps to protect our most vulnerable citizens.”

“With every negative thought you have, you have to replace it with three positive ones,” Beauchamp told her mom, reminding her to walk around and drink more water.

She is not alone in her efforts.

Susan DeMorra, Harbor Pointe executive director, said the campus sees daily what she has been calling “peekaboo drive-thrus.”

Loved ones drive by residents windows to wave or to chat — often up to five or nine cars a day, according to DeMorra.

It’s one of many subtle tactics she says aim to lift spirits, since Sterling Care brought down strict guidelines by mid-February. It ceased visitation, while staff and patient vitals were screened daily. An action brought earlier than a few of its counterparts across the state.

“We try to stave off the sadness and the fear,” DeMorra said over Zoom. “We have to be leaders. We have to be the ones to harmonize together to look for beautiful things to happen — and we can create those.”

Sterling Care President Jeff Kagan also said the company provided technology for residents to access FaceTime or Zoom, among other decisions to soften the blow of patient isolation.

While people around the nation stay connected virtually — this mother and daughter plan to continue communicating across a screen of their own.

“The first day they lift this ban, I will take you out riding,” Beauchamp said through her mother’s window, knowing the fresh air and sights will help. “Until then you’ve got to stay positive.”