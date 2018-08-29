Weather Service: 2 weak tornadoes hit northern Michigan

From left, Bill Heeren, Nick Bainbridge, Mark Heeren, and Brian Batey work to free a pontoon boat from a damaged dock on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Silver Lake, as a wave of thunderstorms with strong winds caused widespread power outages and scattered damage across western and northern Michigan. (Mike Krebs/Muskegon Chronicle via AP) less From left, Bill Heeren, Nick Bainbridge, Mark Heeren, and Brian Batey work to free a pontoon boat from a damaged dock on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Silver Lake, as a wave of thunderstorms with strong winds ... more Photo: Mike Krebs | MLive.com, AP

Clean up from a severe thunderstorm in Kent County, Mich. takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The storm caused a tree on Springbrook Drive to collapse into a house. (Alyssa Keown/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) less Clean up from a severe thunderstorm in Kent County, Mich. takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The storm caused a tree on Springbrook Drive to collapse into a house. (Alyssa Keown/The Grand Rapids Press via ... more Photo: Alyssa Keown, AP

Storm damage on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Silver Lake, Michigan. (Mike Krebs/Muskegon Chronicle via AP) Storm damage on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Silver Lake, Michigan. (Mike Krebs/Muskegon Chronicle via AP) Photo: Mike Krebs | MLive.com, AP



Photo: Mike Krebs | MLive.com, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Weather Service: 2 weak tornadoes hit northern Michigan 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two weak tornadoes struck northern Michigan.

It says a brief twister rated EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 100 mph Tuesday night damaged two homes near West Branch in Ogemaw County. The other rated EF-0 with estimated peak winds of 80 mph mainly damaged trees near Alba in Antrim County.

The National Weather Service says Tuesday night's storms dumped up to 3 inches of rain in the Grand Rapids area. The Muskegon area has received 8 to 10 inches of rain since Sunday.

Consumers Energy says more than 80,000 customers remained without power Tuesday afternoon and some might not get have it restored until late Friday. Separately, Great Lakes Energy reported 25,000 outages.