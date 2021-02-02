Tigray opposition parties assert 50,000-plus civilian deaths CARA ANNA, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 9:22 a.m.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A trio of opposition parties in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region estimates that more than 50,000 civilians have been killed in the three-month conflict, and they urge the international community to intervene before a “humanitarian disaster of biblical proportion will become a gruesome reality.”
The statement posted Tuesday does not say where the estimate comes from, and the parties could not immediately be reached. Communication links remain challenging in much of the region, making it difficult to verify claims by any side.