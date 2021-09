FAIRFIELD — The middle and high schools have become the latest targets of a national TikTok challenge that encourages damaging school property, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings said.

“Student vandalism of school bathrooms has occurred in our middle and high schools,” he said in a letter to families Friday. “Needless to say, vandalism of school property will not be tolerated.”

In the letter, he did not disclose the extent of the damage, but said school officials have taken action.

“To date, all incidents have been investigated and those involved have been disciplined, including detentions, restorative measures, and paying for repairs and/or replacement,” Cummings wrote. “Our building administrators have addressed this with their respective student bodies and we appreciate how many responsible students are stepping up and calling out those involved.”

Cummings’s letter comes days after a similar notice was sent to Weston parents.

The challenge, called Deviant Licks, involves students posting videos of themselves stealing or vandalizing items from their schools, Weston officials said.

There were several instances of vandalism in the Weston High School bathrooms discovered on Wednesday, according to a letter from Interim Principal Juliane Givoni and School Resource Officer Joe Mogollon.

In Fairfield, Cummings is asking parents to help and speak with their children about the implications of these challenges.

“Please talk to your kids and let them know that this is not a harmless prank, but destruction of school property that has very serious consequences,” Cummings wrote.

He also provided links to resources about how parents can address these issues and TikTok in general and asked any other questions or concerns be directed to the student’s school administrator or counselor.

“We know that TikTok is a popular app with our students,” Cummings wrote. “When used safely and responsibly, it can be a fun, creative outlet for tweens and teens. However, like many social media apps, TikTok is also a source of viral ‘challenges,’ in which users share videos of themselves performing pranks or stunts.”