Tim Armstead to become West Virginia chief justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tim Armstead will become the West Virginia Supreme Court's chief justice on Jan 1.

The court announced the decision Monday following an administrative conference. As chief justice, he'll become the administrative leader of the state's judiciary system, including circuit, family and magistrate courts.

The court also designated Justice Evan Jenkins to serve as chief justice in 2021.

Armstead is a former Republican House of Delegates speaker who won election to the bench in November 2018, three months after Gov. Jim Justice appointed him to a temporary seat. Armstead is completing the term of Menis Ketchum and is up for re-election in May.

Ketchum retired last year before House impeachment hearings, pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony fraud count related to his personal use of a state vehicle and gas fuel card and was sentenced to probation.