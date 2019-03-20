Timber company protests logging deferral south of Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A timber company has filed a protest over a successful logging deferral bid by a group that opposes a southern Montana logging project.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that RY Timber contends that the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation should have considered the value of loggers managing vegetation and building new roads in the Limestone West Timber Sale auction.

RY Timber lost the auction earlier this month to Save Our Gallatin Front, a group of nearby residents who secured a 25-year logging deferral for the state land south of Bozeman where the sale was planned.

DNRC spokesman John Grassy says agency attorneys are working on a response.

It was the first time a group had outbid a timber company for the right to block an entire timber sale.

