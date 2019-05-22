Today in Arizona History

PHOENIX (AP) — Sunday, May 26

On this date in 1881, the first telephone office was established in Tucson.

On this date in 1894, the city of Flagstaff was incorporated.

On this date in 1909, the Pima County Court dismissed a 22-year-old murder indictment against Geronimo.

On this date in 1910, the Pima County Board of Supervisors ruled they would not license saloons in mining camps that had no police force.

On this date in 1915, the first furnace was put into operation at the Clarkdale Smelter to smelt the ore from the United Verde mines at Jerome.

On this date in 1930, President Herbert Hoover signed the proclamation creating Sunset Crater National Monument.

Monday, May 27

On this date in 1896, the first commencement of Phoenix Union High School was held at the Phoenix Opera House. Keynote speaker John E. Merriam talked on "What Electrical Science is Doing for the World."

On this date in 1910, it was announced that Picacho Mine, which had sat idle in the Cababi Mountains for many years, was to reopen.

Tuesday, May 28

On this date in 1909, two bankers who wrecked the First National Bank in Bisbee were given the minimum sentence of five years in prison.

On this date in 1910, the Pima County Board of Supervisors offered $500 for the arrest and conviction of the killers of stage line operator and rancher Oscar Buckalew.

On this date in 1910, Red Springs, a community located eight miles north of Globe and considered a suburb of Miami, was practically wiped out by fire which destroyed 19 of the 23 houses in town.

On this date in 1912, Executive Order 1538 set aside the Ak Chin Reservation for the Maricopa Indians.

On this date in 1918, Matthew B. Rivers, a Pima Indian, became the first Arizonan to be killed in action in World War I. He died in Catigny, France as a member of Company K, 28th Infantry.

Wednesday, May 29

On this date in 1856, Camp Moore in the Sonoita Valley was renamed Fort Buchanan.

On this date in 1873, a troop of the 5th Cavalry established a camp on the San Carlos River near Gila. It became the headquarters for the military government of the San Carlos Indian Agency.

On this date in 1895, the University of Arizona held its first commencement with three graduates.

On this date in 1998, former Sen. Barry Goldwater, who served five terms as a U.S. senator for Arizona and who and lost a bid for the presidency in 1964, dies at age 89 at his home in Paradise Valley.

On this date in 2011, the Wallow Fire breaks out in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and goes on to become at the time the largest wildfire in Arizona. The fire was caused by a campfire started by two cousins.

Thursday, May 30

On this date in 1864, a group of residents along Granite Creek met and established the town of Prescott, named after historian William Hickling Prescott.

On this date in 1910, President William Howard Taft signed Proclamation 1043, establishing Rainbow Bridge National Monument.

On this date in 1910, Richard Gird, partner of Ed and Al Schiefflin in the founding of Tombstone, and known in later years as the "father of the California beet sugar industry," died.

On this date in 1935, the governors of Arizona and Utah met at Boulder City to unveil a memorial plaque dedicated to the 89 men killed during construction of Boulder Dam.

Friday, May 31

On this date in 1910, the Maricopa Reservation was quarantined because of an outbreak of whooping cough and measles.

On this date in 1923, Pipe Spring, a Mormon settlement, fort and site of the first telegraph station in Arizona territory, was made a National Monument.

On this date in 1929, Lady Mary Heath, British aviatrix, stopped in Yuma during her aerial tour of the United States.

Saturday, June 1

On this date in 1868, the eighth and final treaty between the Navajo Nation and the United States was concluded at Ft. Sumner, New Mexico. This treaty included the establishment of the present Navajo Indian Reservation.

On this date in 1906, the mule drawn street car made its last run to the gates of the University of Arizona beside the electric car which had gone into operation five days before.

On this date in 1910, fire destroyed the stable of the Pioneer Transfer Co. in Phoenix. Four horses were burned to death.