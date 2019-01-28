Toll rises to 12 from shootout in Mexico's Guerrero state

CHILAPA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have found two more bodies from a shootout in the southern state of Guerrero, raising the clash's death toll to 12.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says the dead were discovered Monday near where the other 10 victims were killed the previous day. Two firearms, a tactical vest and five pickup trucks were recovered. Two people were also wounded.

The violence erupted along a highway to the town of Paraiso de Tepila, in Chilapa municipality.

Alvarez said Sunday that the confrontation was between two groups of apparent civilian community police.

But community coordinator Jesus Placido said Monday that about 200 armed men that he attributed to a gang known as Los Ardillos, or "the squirrels," tried to enter the area and were fought off by locals.