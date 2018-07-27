Tollway officials promise new contract transparency policies

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Tollway board is establishing a committee to review conflict of interest and procurement policies and improve transparency.

The move announced Thursday comes after a state Senate hearing on tollway procurement policy sparked by reports contracts were being granted firms with political ties to Republicans or connections with tollway executives.

Tollway board Chairman Robert Schillerstrom says the agency is following the laws, "but we can always do things better."

The tollway's ad hoc committee will be chaired by Schillerstrom and include four board members.

The deals that have come under scrutiny include a $6.6 million, five-year public relations subcontract awarded last year to Morreale Communications. The company is owned by Kim Morreale, who's married to Republican state Rep. Michael McAuliffe of Chicago.

Tollway Executive Director Liz Gorman on Tuesday told the state Senate Transportation Committee that all contracts were awarded within the law and followed rules for transparency.

