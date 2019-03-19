Tom Hanks surprises Albuquerque woman with 'Happy Birthday'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman celebrating her birthday at an Albuquerque restaurant was treated to a special "Happy Birthday" song from actor Tom Hanks.

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports the Oscar winner surprised Samantha Aragon this weekend while she was feasting with friends at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse.

Aragon says she noticed people taking sneaky selfies with Hanks and kept dropping hints she's liked the actor to sing to her. Hanks eventually walked over to her table and gave her the wish.

Aragon says it was probably the best 12 seconds of her life.

Hanks is in Albuquerque shooting a new sci-fi drama called "Bios." He's been tweeting photos of New Mexico since last week.