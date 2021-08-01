Tomato wars: Tennessee students taste-test sauces for pizza

ALCOA, Tenn. (AP) — A July 24 outing in the garden turned into more than an excuse to pick veggies for members of Project Hope in Alcoa.
The program, which was started by retired food engineer and Alcoa resident Logan Hill back in 2017, gives teens in the community the opportunity to produce food from the ground up. They learn the science behind amending soil, planting, weeding and harvesting the fruits and vegetables. Bugs and diseases become part of the curriculum for this weekend project, which lasts several months.