Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Justin Timberlake; $3,329,623; $143.04.

2. "Springsteen On Broadway"; $2,239,784; $508.88.

3. Cirque du Soleil - "Totem"; $1,680,266; $83.10.

4. Romeo Santos; $1,575,062; $101.76.

5. Kendrick Lamar; $1,489,005; $88.86.

6. Kevin Hart; $1,013,261; $81.77.

7. Demi Lovato; $1,000,971; $80.41.

8. Blake Shelton; $997,285; $78.17.

9. The Killers; $907,234; $59.28.

10. Kid Rock; $889,672; $89.60.

11. Harry Styles; $879,098; $73.80.

12. Imagine Dragons; $828,979; $61.28.

13. Lana Del Rey; $779,149; $81.25.

14. André Rieu; $775,724; $88.90.

15. Sunrise Avenue; $663,753; $63.39.

16. Miranda Lambert; $583,098; $58.47.

17. Stereophonics; $550,141; $58.95.

18. Gloria Trevi / Alejandra Guzman; $537,174; $62.53.

19. A-ha; $529,448; $81.51.

20. "Soy Luna Live"; $521,483; $71.90.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___