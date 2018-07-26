Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 25, 2018:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Taylor Swift; $10,892,553; $125.90.

2. The Rolling Stones; $9,164,090; $159.17.

3. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $5,840,059; $100.57.

4. Bruno Mars; $5,252,324; $154.94.

5. U2; $3,617,679; $140.39.

6. Eagles; $3,062,053; $160.16.

7. Justin Timberlake; $3,052,462; $144.47.

8. Pink; $2,787,766; $139.01.

9. Kenny Chesney; $2,607,980; $85.87.

10. Metallica; $2,142,342; $106.87.

11. Roger Waters; $2,109,517; $99.46.

12. "Springsteen On Broadway"; $2,078,233; $508.44.

13. Dead & Company; $1,851,597; $70.98.

14. Luke Bryan; $1,835,774; $75.22.

15. Jennifer Lopez; $1,782,586; $186.91.

16. Bon Jovi; $1,683,680; $104.68.

17. Luis Miguel; $1,402,049; $112.63.

18. The Killers; $1,396,762; $68.77.

19. Katy Perry; $1,377,666; $78.33.

20. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,316,708; $95.85.

