Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of August 1, 2018:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Taylor Swift; $11,730,037; $125.71.

2. The Rolling Stones; $9,164,090; $159.17.

3. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $5,840,059; $100.57.

4. Bruno Mars; $4,887,949; $168.97.

5. U2; $3,617,679; $140.39.

6. Eagles; $3,100,456; $160.09.

7. Justin Timberlake; $3,069,580; $143.05.

8. Pink; $2,817,430; $139.90.

9. Kenny Chesney; $2,655,157; $86.30.

10. Metallica; $2,142,342; $106.87.

11. Roger Waters; $2,109,517; $99.46.

12. "Springsteen On Broadway"; $2,048,515; $508.54.

13. Dead & Company; $1,851,597; $70.98.

14. Foo Fighters; $1,849,491; $90.81.

15. Jennifer Lopez; $1,782,586; $186.91.

16. The Killers; $1,396,762; $68.77.

17. Katy Perry; $1,354,473; $78.83.

18. Luis Miguel; $1,351,881; $113.49.

19. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,316,708; $95.85.

20. Romeo Santos; $1,295,130; $85.89.

