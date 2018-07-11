Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP
Women demonstrate during a pro-choice rally, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in New York. Many Democrats and abortion-rights supporters believe a new conservative justice could tilt the court in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon speaks during a pro-choice rally, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in New York. Many Democrats and abortion-rights supporters believe a new conservative justice could tilt the court in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. less
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, left, talks with a supporter during a pro-choice rally, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in New York. Many Democrats and abortion-rights supporters believe a new conservative justice could tilt the court in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. less
A counter protester holds a sign while standing on the sidewalk at Union Square during a pro-choice rally, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in New York. Many Democrats and abortion-rights supporters believe a new conservative justice could tilt the court in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. less
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, left, signs her autograph for a supporter during a pro-choice rally, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in New York. Many Democrats and abortion-rights supporters believe a new conservative justice could tilt the court in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. less
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon speaks during a pro-choice rally, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in New York. Many Democrats and abortion-rights supporters believe a new conservative justice could tilt the court in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. less
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The speaker of the New York Assembly says now is the time to codify abortion rights in state law.
Bronx Democrat Carl Heastie said Tuesday that Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling legalizing abortion nationwide is in "grave danger" and that it's up to lawmakers to ensure women in New York don't lose access to abortion services.
The Assembly has repeatedly passed legislation to add the protections from Roe v. Wade to state law. But the Republican-led Senate has long balked.
Many Democrats and abortion-rights supporters believe a new conservative justice could tilt the court in favor of overturning Roe.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo held two rallies on Tuesday to urge the Senate to reconvene immediately to take up the measure. His primary opponent, Cynthia Nixon, also attended an abortion rights rally in New York City.
Republicans say Cuomo is playing politics.