Top lawmakers don't see support for Dunleavy tax shifts

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Legislative leaders on Friday signaled concern with two high-profile provisions of the governor's budget.

Senate President Cathy Giessel says she doesn't see support among her members for a change in petroleum property tax collections that would benefit the state but pose a financial hit to some communities

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon also says he doesn't see support in his chamber for no longer sharing certain fisheries-related tax revenue with qualified communities.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy's budget proposal relies on revenue from those to help fill a chunk of Alaska's projected $1.6 billion deficit. The Legislative Finance Division says those two pieces account for about $450 million.

Lawmakers are trying to piece together their own version of the budget, with the House expected to take the first crack.