Matt Rourke/AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The newest entrant to the crowded Republican gubernatorial field, Jake Corman, said Monday that he will set himself apart in the primary by emphasizing his ability to break through gridlock and get things done with lawmakers in the institution where he has worked for more than two decades.

Corman, 57, the Senate’s highest-ranking member as the president pro tempore, confirmed for the first time Monday that he is running for governor.