Topeka Jewish community to celebrate 2 annivesaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — This weekend is an important time for Topeka's Jewish congregation.

Members of Temple Beth Sholom will mark the 90th anniversary of the congregation and the 150th anniversary of Jews coming to Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a special gala will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the temple.

The event will include presentations from several longtime Jewish residents of Topeka.

Saturday's event will highlight the 90th anniversary of Temple Beth Sholom, which was an Orthodox congregation until 1928, when it transitioned to a Reform congregation.

And David Katzman, professor emeritus of history and American studies at the University of Kansas, says 2018 marks 150 years of a continuous organized Jewish community in Topeka, making it the oldest Jewish community in Kansas.

