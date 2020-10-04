Topeka police investigate weekend shooting death of man

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police are investigating the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Police said officers found the man around 11:30 a.m. Saturday when they were checking on the welfare of someone at a Topeka home. He died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances around the man's death.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Christopher McMillon.