Topeka police say 2 separate fatal shootings were related

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The shooting deaths of two men whose bodies were found about a half-block apart were related, Topeka police said Thursday.

The first shooting on Tuesday left 37-year-old Mark Edwards dead. Police said he was shot by Zennie Vasser Jr.

A witness to that shooting shot Vasser in self-defense, police said. Vasser's body was discovered between two houses about a half-block from the site of the first shooting.

No one has been arrested and police said they are not looking for anyone in connection to the case.

Further details about what prompted Edwards' shooting have not been released.