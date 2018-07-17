Thunderstorms knock out power for thousands.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A tornado warning has been lifted from a part of Connecticut, but damage has still been done.

Downed trees and wires knocked out power for thousands of Eversource and United Illuminating customers.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Windham County shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, which ended half an hour later.

Thunderstorm warnings were temporarily issued for many municipalities, including Hartford, Plainville and Southington. Norwalk police warn of flooding in city.

As of 7 p.m. 2,260 Eversource customers, and 283 United Illuminating customers were still in the dark, down from 4,200 total at 3:30 p.m. One downed tree has stopped an Amtrak train near Windsor locks.