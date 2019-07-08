Tornado that hit Missouri capital damaged over 600 buildings

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — New figures show that more than 600 homes, businesses and government buildings were damaged by a tornado that tore through Missouri's capital city earlier this year.

A report released jointly by Jefferson City and Cole County on Monday says the May 22 tornado damaged 516 residential buildings, 82 commercial buildings and 30 government buildings.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that the figure is lower than the 1,141 structures reported damaged by the American Red Cross.

Cole County Emergency Management Director Bill Farr says the governments' assessment doesn't include buildings with very minor damage, such as just a few missing shingles.

The tornado that hit Jefferson City began near Eldon in Miller County and traveled 32 miles through central Missouri.