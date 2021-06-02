Tourism industry in Wisconsin expects big year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — As the 2021 summer travel season kicks off, there is hope, optimism and even predictions of a big rebound for the tourism industry, clobbered by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“I think this summer is currently poised to be record breaking,” said David Eades, executive director of the Bayfield Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Bureau. “I think people are ready to get out. After a long year of isolation they’re wanting to travel, wanting to get out in nature and we’re seeing a huge uptick in business this year.”