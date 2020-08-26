Town promises crackdown on partying URI students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — South Kingstown is warning University of Rhode Island students that off-campus parties that violate state restrictions on large gatherings intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus will not be tolerated.

Town Manager Robert Zarnetske has issued an executive order that imposes a $500 fine for anyone who hosts an off-campus party or gathering, WPRI-TV reports. The order takes effect Wednesday.

Anyone who attends the party could face a $250 fine, while landlords and parents could also be held liable if they cosigned the lease.

“We want to get ahead of any issues with off-campus parties by URI students returning for the fall semester and reiterate the expectations as good community citizens,” Zarnetske said. “If you’re underage and you’re drinking at an off-campus party, you can expect to be arrested, criminally charged and fined. We’re not messing around when it comes to the public health of the community.”

URI, in an update to its student handbook, said all students are required to follow government regulations pertaining to the pandemic.

Students have already started moving into campus dorms.

Parties and large gatherings have been blamed on coronavirus outbreaks at other colleges around the country.

UPDATED STATISTICS

The Rhode Island Department of Health on Wednesday reported 68 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and attributed two more deaths to the disease.

There have now been more than 21,450 known cases of the disease in the state and 1,041 fatalities.

The number of residents in the hospital with the coronavirus fell to 80 as of Monday, the latest day for which the information was available, down from 86 the prior day. The number of patients in intensive care was 11.

The seve-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island has declined over the past two weeks, going from 2.45% on Aug. 11 to 1.57% as of Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from about 95 on Aug. 11 to 97 on Tuesday, Johns Hopkins said.