Town's water supply switch over complaints could take longer

SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city that voted to draw all its drinking water from a river over complaints about the quality of well water could have the process to switch take longer than expected.

News outlets report Saltillo aldermen voted July 5 to switch the entire city to water from the Tombigbee River after residents complained about brown, smelly water pumped from city wells. Saltillo had switched to well water for the whole town last year because it was half as expensive as river water.

The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District treats water from the Tombigbee River. The district's board voted Thursday to take more time to consider Saltillo officials' request to reconnect.

Board president Bob Baughn says the board hopes to make a decision and schedule a vote by Friday.