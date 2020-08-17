Fairfield to host workshop on Post Road Circle safety study

Fairfield Town Hall Fairfield Town Hall Photo: File Photo / File Photo Photo: File Photo / File Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield to host workshop on Post Road Circle safety study 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Office of Community and Economic Development is hosting a virtual workshop Wednesday to identify safety improvements for the Post Road Circle.

According to a release, the department is looking for the public’s input as they review a safety study of the area. Director Mark Barnhart said the road has been identified as an area in need of improvement.

“The workshop will include a brief introduction of the project, a summary of the priorities expressed by the community, an analysis of traffic patterns and a presentation of preliminary concepts,” the department said. “The presentation will be followed by a moderated discussion of the community’s thoughts on the concepts and preferences.”

The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams and starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday. People can also participate by calling into the meeting.

The department said the area is difficult for drivers and pedestrians to navigate, with limited crossings and sidewalks, minimum handicap accessibility for a four-lane roadway that is used by more than 20,000 vehicles a day.

“Fairfield residents have been concerned about the Post Road Circle for years,” the department said.

The Town conducted a roadway safety audit along Post Road in 2016, the department said. In a November 2017 Neighborhood Forum on transportation in the area, attendees expressed concerns about traffic speeds, pedestrian safety and the need for bike routes and traffic calming measures.

“Further, there have been several public complaints registered with the Engineering Office and through the Town’s ‘Q Alert’ system regarding crashes, speeding and pedestrian safety,” it said.

According to the department, the safety study was funded by a $375,000 state grant and was designed to find strategies to create a safe pedestrian environment with infrastructure for bicycles, buses and other vehicles. The study also looked for linkages between downtown Fairfield and the neighborhoods, businesses and restaurants in the area.

“The study area is focused on an area of the Post Road from South Benson Road to Shoreham Terrace, including the Circle where US Route 1 and CT 130 intersect with Old Post Road and Kings Highway East,” the department said.

The Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments is assisting the town in its efforts, and two engineering firms are consulting on the project. The department said the study is expected to be completed by early 2021.

The link for the meeting and additional tips and notes can be found at http://bit.ly/post-road-circle.

joshua.labella@hearstmediact.com