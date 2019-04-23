Towns in Vermont and Massachusetts consider school district

STAMFORD, Vt. (AP) — Officials from a small town in Massachusetts and another in Vermont are studying the idea of forming an interstate school district.

On Monday members of the merger committee from Clarksburg, Massachusetts, and Stamford, Vermont, met at the Stamford Elementary School.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that about a year ago officials from the two communities began considering the idea of merging their respective elementary schools into a single, prekindergarten through eighth grade district.

Stamford School Committee Chair Cindy Lamore says the reconfigured grades would result in classes of about 19-22 students, which she considers an "optimum" number.

There are already two interstate school districts made up of bordering communities in Vermont and New Hampshire.