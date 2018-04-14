Track team member killed, 3 others injured in crash

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. (AP) — One member of an eastern Washington high school girls track team died and three others sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision while on their way to a track meet.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the collision involving four members of the Medical Lake High School track team occurred at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 2 near the city of Airway Heights.

The Spokane County Fire Department says the SUV with the four track team members was struck in the side by a Ford F-250 pickup.

Authorities say the three surviving girls have been taken to a hospital, and that the adult male driver of the pickup was treated at the scene and released.

Police are investigating.

The Medical Lake track team chose not to compete in Saturday's Cheney Invitational.

