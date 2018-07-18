Traffic headache, but no injuries in fiery interstate crash









Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 This image taken from video from WITI-TV in Milwaukee, shows authorities at the scene following a fiery crash between a chemical truck and a car early Wednesday, July 18, 2018, that temporarily closed a downtown Milwaukee interchange. The crash did not cause any serious injuries. (WITI-TV via AP) less This image taken from video from WITI-TV in Milwaukee, shows authorities at the scene following a fiery crash between a chemical truck and a car early Wednesday, July 18, 2018, that temporarily closed a ... more Photo: AP Image 2 of 3 This image taken from video from WITI-TV in Milwaukee, shows a fiery crash between a chemical truck and a car early Wednesday, July 18, 2018, that temporarily closed a downtown Milwaukee interchange. The crash did not cause any serious injuries. (WITI-TV via AP) less This image taken from video from WITI-TV in Milwaukee, shows a fiery crash between a chemical truck and a car early Wednesday, July 18, 2018, that temporarily closed a downtown Milwaukee interchange. The crash ... more Photo: AP Image 3 of 3 This image taken from video from WITI-TV in Milwaukee, shows the aftermath of a fiery crash between a chemical truck and a car early Wednesday, July 18, 2018, that temporarily closed a downtown Milwaukee interchange. The crash did not cause any serious injuries. (WITI-TV via AP) less This image taken from video from WITI-TV in Milwaukee, shows the aftermath of a fiery crash between a chemical truck and a car early Wednesday, July 18, 2018, that temporarily closed a downtown Milwaukee ... more Photo: AP Traffic headache, but no injuries in fiery interstate crash 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fiery crash between a chemical truck and a car temporarily closed a downtown Milwaukee interchange, but did not cause any serious injuries.

The crash happened on northbound Interstate 43/94 just after 3 a.m. Wednesday and forced the closure of the entire Marquette interchange for about two hours. The northbound interstate lanes remained closed for about six hours.

A hazardous materials team was called to the scene because of the possibility the truck was carrying a volatile chemical, but firefighters later learned the cargo was road primer.

Authorities say the car hit the back of the truck which caused it to burst into flames.