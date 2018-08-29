Traffic stop leads to charges against Bridgeport man

FAIRFIELD — When police stopped Stephen Santos, 29, Monday night because the light over the rear plate of his car wasn’t working, they found more than they bargained for.

Santos was stopped around 10 p.m. on Stratfield Road. When the officer approached the car, there was an odor of marijuana, according to the report. Santos told the officer there was a small amount of pot in the a jar in the glove box, which led to a search of the vehicle.

The officer found the pot in the mason jar and a large, black knife with what appeared to be a brass knuckle at the end.

Santo was issued an infraction for possession of marijuana and a summons for illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 10.

