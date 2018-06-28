Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

FAIRFIELD — A traffic stop Saturday morning ended with a Bridgeport woman charged with drug possession.

Police stopped the car driven by Nelson Tunnisia, 39, because she was allegedly driving 45 mph in a 35 mph zone on Post Road, near Kings Place. The officer said there was a odor of marijuana coming from the car, and Tunnisia and her passenger said they had smoke pot earlier, but there were no drugs in the car.

A search of the car turned up a bag holding 10 smaller bags of crack cocaine, two bags of cocaine, and a cat on the backseat. They told police they borrowed the cat from a relative in Westport because they had a mouse in their Waldorf Avenue home.

Tunnisia told police all the drugs belonged to her, and she was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on July 5. She was also given a verbal warning for speeding.

greilly@ctpost.com