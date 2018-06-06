Traffic stop uncovers drugs and stun gun

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Bryan Baez Bryan Baez Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Traffic stop uncovers drugs and stun gun 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A traffic stop Friday led to the arrest of Bryan Baez, 18, for allegedly having weapons in a motor vehicle.

Police stopped Baez around 9:15 p.m. on Post Road near Cumberland Farms when the license plate on his Honda Odyssey came back as belonging on a Honda Accord.

According to the report, Baez admitted to taking the plate off of his father’s car. He had no identification on him, and when asked, told officers there was a small amount of marijuana in the driver’s side door pocket. Police found the weed and a stun gun.

Baez, who lives on Sanford Street in Bridgeport, was issued an electronic ticket for possession of marijuana, a summons for operating without a license, misuse of plates and no insurance. He was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a weapon — the stun gun — in a motor vehicle.

He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on June 12.