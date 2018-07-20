Transgender woman denied hormone prescription at CVS store





































































Photo: MANDEL NGAN;Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close Image 1 of 18 FILE-- An Arizona transgender woman says a CVS pharmacist refused to fill her hormone prescription or transfer it to another location. FILE-- An Arizona transgender woman says a CVS pharmacist refused to fill her hormone prescription or transfer it to another location. Photo: MANDEL NGAN;Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images Image 2 of 18 . . Photo: Media For Medical/UIG Via Getty Image 3 of 18 MRI

U.S. cost: $1,119 Spain: $130 Switzerland: $503 Australia: $215

>> See the price comparison of medical procedures between the United States and other developed countries around the world... MRI

U.S. cost: $1,119 Spain: $130 Switzerland: $503 Australia: $215

>> See the price comparison of medical procedures between the United States and other developed countries around the world... Photo: Media For Medical/UIG Via Getty Images Image 4 of 18 Hospital birth cost

U.S. cost: $10,808 Spain: $1,950 Switzerland: $7,751 Australia: $5,312 Hospital birth cost

U.S. cost: $10,808 Spain: $1,950 Switzerland: $7,751 Australia: $5,312 Photo: ED SUBA JR., MBR Image 5 of 18 Arthritis medication - 28 day supply of Humira

U.S. cost: $2,669 Spain: $1,253 Switzerland: $822 Australia: N/A Arthritis medication - 28 day supply of Humira

U.S. cost: $2,669 Spain: $1,253 Switzerland: $822 Australia: N/A Photo: JB REED, Bloomberg News Image 6 of 18 Hospital Cost per Day

U.S. cost: $5,220 Spain: $424 Switzerland: $4,781 Australia: $765 Hospital Cost per Day

U.S. cost: $5,220 Spain: $424 Switzerland: $4,781 Australia: $765 Photo: Mark Mulligan, Mark Mulligan / Houston Chronicle Image 7 of 18 HIV/AIDS medication - 30 day supply of Truvada

U.S. cost: $1,301 Spain: $559 Switzerland: $906 Australia: N/A HIV/AIDS medication - 30 day supply of Truvada

U.S. cost: $1,301 Spain: $559 Switzerland: $906 Australia: N/A Photo: Astrid Riecken Image 8 of 18 Colonoscopy

U.S. cost: $1,301 Spain: $589 Switzerland: $604 Australia: $372 Colonoscopy

U.S. cost: $1,301 Spain: $589 Switzerland: $604 Australia: $372 Photo: (Bobbi Gruner) Image 9 of 18 Hip Replacement

U.S. cost: $29,067 Spain: $6,757 Switzerland: $17,112 Australia: $19,484 Hip Replacement

U.S. cost: $29,067 Spain: $6,757 Switzerland: $17,112 Australia: $19,484 Photo: BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images Image 10 of 18 Cancer treatment drug - 400 mg vial of Avastin

U.S. cost: $3,930 Spain: $1,534 Switzerland: $1,752 Australia: N/A Cancer treatment drug - 400 mg vial of Avastin

U.S. cost: $3,930 Spain: $1,534 Switzerland: $1,752 Australia: N/A Photo: DAVID GRUBBS, AP Image 11 of 18 Bypass Surgery

U.S. cost: $78,318 Spain: $14,579 Switzerland: $34,224 Australia: $28,888 Bypass Surgery

U.S. cost: $78,318 Spain: $14,579 Switzerland: $34,224 Australia: $28,888 Photo: William F. Campbell/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images Image 12 of 18 Abdominal CT Scan

U.S. cost: $844 Spain: $85 Switzerland: $383 Australia: N/A Abdominal CT Scan

U.S. cost: $844 Spain: $85 Switzerland: $383 Australia: N/A Photo: Mayra Beltran, Houston Chronicle Image 13 of 18 Cardiac Catheterization

U.S. cost: $5,061 Spain: $2,974 Switzerland: $181 Australia: $487 Cardiac Catheterization

U.S. cost: $5,061 Spain: $2,974 Switzerland: $181 Australia: $487 Photo: Associated Press Image 14 of 18 Painkiller - 30+ day supply of OxyContin

U.S. cost: $265 Spain: $36 Switzerland: $95 Australia: N/A Painkiller - 30+ day supply of OxyContin

U.S. cost: $265 Spain: $36 Switzerland: $95 Australia: N/A Photo: Toby Talbot, Associated Press Image 15 of 18 Appendectomy - Removal of the appendix

U.S. cost: $15,930 Spain: $2,003 Switzerland: $6,040 Australia: $3,814 Appendectomy - Removal of the appendix

U.S. cost: $15,930 Spain: $2,003 Switzerland: $6,040 Australia: $3,814 Photo: UniversalImagesGroup/UIG Via Getty Images Image 16 of 18 C-Section

U.S. cost: $16,106 Spain: $2,352 Switzerland: $9,965 Australia: $7,901 C-Section

U.S. cost: $16,106 Spain: $2,352 Switzerland: $9,965 Australia: $7,901 Photo: Ryan Grassley, HONS Image 17 of 18 Cataract Surgery

U.S. cost: $3,530 Spain: $1,719 Switzerland: $2,114 Australia: $3,037 Cataract Surgery

U.S. cost: $3,530 Spain: $1,719 Switzerland: $2,114 Australia: $3,037 Photo: Connor Radnovich, The Chronicle Image 18 of 18 Knee Replacement

U.S. cost: $28,184 Spain: $6,687 Switzerland: $20,132 Australia: $15,941 Knee Replacement

U.S. cost: $28,184 Spain: $6,687 Switzerland: $20,132 Australia: $15,941 Photo: Photo Provided Transgender woman denied hormone prescription at CVS store 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona transgender woman says a CVS pharmacist refused to fill her hormone prescription or transfer it to another location.

Hilde Hall shared her experience at the Fountain Hills CVS store in blog post published Thursday on the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona's website.

She says the pharmacist made her feel humiliated.

She thinks he may have been trying to out her as a transgender in front of strangers.

Arizona allows pharmacies and pharmacists to refuse to fill a prescription on religious or moral grounds.

RELATED VIDEO: CVS manager calls Chicago police on black woman over coupon

Now Playing:

ALSO: 2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer

Hall reported in the incident to CVS, but did not get an apology until recently.

CVS says the pharmacist no longer works for the company.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com