Hospital birth cost
U.S. cost: $10,808
Spain: $1,950
Switzerland: $7,751
Australia: $5,312
Hospital birth cost
U.S. cost: $10,808
Spain: $1,950
Switzerland: $7,751
Australia: $5,312
Arthritis medication - 28 day supply of Humira
U.S. cost: $2,669
Spain: $1,253
Switzerland: $822
Australia: N/A
Arthritis medication - 28 day supply of Humira
U.S. cost: $2,669
Spain: $1,253
Switzerland: $822
Australia: N/A
Hospital Cost per Day
U.S. cost: $5,220
Spain: $424
Switzerland: $4,781
Australia: $765
Hospital Cost per Day
U.S. cost: $5,220
Spain: $424
Switzerland: $4,781
Australia: $765
HIV/AIDS medication - 30 day supply of Truvada
U.S. cost: $1,301
Spain: $559
Switzerland: $906
Australia: N/A
HIV/AIDS medication - 30 day supply of Truvada
U.S. cost: $1,301
Spain: $559
Switzerland: $906
Australia: N/A
Colonoscopy
U.S. cost: $1,301
Spain: $589
Switzerland: $604
Australia: $372
Colonoscopy
U.S. cost: $1,301
Spain: $589
Switzerland: $604
Australia: $372
Hip Replacement
U.S. cost: $29,067
Spain: $6,757
Switzerland: $17,112
Australia: $19,484
Hip Replacement
U.S. cost: $29,067
Spain: $6,757
Switzerland: $17,112
Australia: $19,484
Cancer treatment drug - 400 mg vial of Avastin
U.S. cost: $3,930
Spain: $1,534
Switzerland: $1,752
Australia: N/A
Cancer treatment drug - 400 mg vial of Avastin
U.S. cost: $3,930
Spain: $1,534
Switzerland: $1,752
Australia: N/A
Bypass Surgery
U.S. cost: $78,318
Spain: $14,579
Switzerland: $34,224
Australia: $28,888
Bypass Surgery
U.S. cost: $78,318
Spain: $14,579
Switzerland: $34,224
Australia: $28,888
Abdominal CT Scan
U.S. cost: $844
Spain: $85
Switzerland: $383
Australia: N/A
Abdominal CT Scan
U.S. cost: $844
Spain: $85
Switzerland: $383
Australia: N/A
Cardiac Catheterization
U.S. cost: $5,061
Spain: $2,974
Switzerland: $181
Australia: $487
Cardiac Catheterization
U.S. cost: $5,061
Spain: $2,974
Switzerland: $181
Australia: $487
Painkiller - 30+ day supply of OxyContin
U.S. cost: $265
Spain: $36
Switzerland: $95
Australia: N/A
Painkiller - 30+ day supply of OxyContin
U.S. cost: $265
Spain: $36
Switzerland: $95
Australia: N/A
Appendectomy - Removal of the appendix
U.S. cost: $15,930
Spain: $2,003
Switzerland: $6,040
Australia: $3,814
Appendectomy - Removal of the appendix
U.S. cost: $15,930
Spain: $2,003
Switzerland: $6,040
Australia: $3,814
U.S. cost: $16,106
Spain: $2,352
Switzerland: $9,965
Australia: $7,901
U.S. cost: $16,106
Spain: $2,352
Switzerland: $9,965
Australia: $7,901
Cataract Surgery
U.S. cost: $3,530
Spain: $1,719
Switzerland: $2,114
Australia: $3,037
Cataract Surgery
U.S. cost: $3,530
Spain: $1,719
Switzerland: $2,114
Australia: $3,037
Knee Replacement
U.S. cost: $28,184
Spain: $6,687
Switzerland: $20,132
Australia: $15,941
Knee Replacement
U.S. cost: $28,184
Spain: $6,687
Switzerland: $20,132
Australia: $15,941
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona transgender woman says a CVS pharmacist refused to fill her hormone prescription or transfer it to another location.
Hilde Hall shared her experience at the Fountain Hills CVS store in blog post published Thursday on the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona's website.
She says the pharmacist made her feel humiliated.
She thinks he may have been trying to out her as a transgender in front of strangers.
Arizona allows pharmacies and pharmacists to refuse to fill a prescription on religious or moral grounds.
Hall reported in the incident to CVS, but did not get an apology until recently.
CVS says the pharmacist no longer works for the company.
Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com