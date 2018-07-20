Photo: MANDEL NGAN;Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona transgender woman says a CVS pharmacist refused to fill her hormone prescription or transfer it to another location.

Hilde Hall shared her experience at the Fountain Hills CVS store in blog post published Thursday on the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona's website.

She says the pharmacist made her feel humiliated.

She thinks he may have been trying to out her as a transgender in front of strangers.

Arizona allows pharmacies and pharmacists to refuse to fill a prescription on religious or moral grounds.

CVS manager calls Chicago police on black woman over coupon



A cellphone video by Camilla Hudson that was posted on Facebook shows CVS manager Morry Matson calling Chicago police after Hudson says she tried to use a manufacturer's coupon at the Edgewater neighborhood store.



2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer

Hall reported in the incident to CVS, but did not get an apology until recently.

CVS says the pharmacist no longer works for the company.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com