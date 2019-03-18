Trash truck catches fire, rolls onto lawn of LA-area home

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say nobody was hurt when a trash truck caught fire and barreled down a steep hill before coming to a stop on the front lawn of a home in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Times reports the truck was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Monday morning in Monterey Park.

The house wasn't damaged but the fire charred the front lawn.

Investigators say hydraulic oil in the truck appears to have caught fire. The fire department says the blaze was so intense that the brakes released and the truck rolled down the hill.