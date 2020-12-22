Travel restrictions set, tweaked amid new virus variants The Associated Press Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 2:29 p.m.
Countries around the world have been introducing new restrictions, and tweaking existing ones, on travel from Britain and elsewhere amid concerns about new coronavirus variants.
The restrictions focus mainly on the U.K., which imposed strict new lockdown measures over the weekend because of what it described as the unusually rapid spread of a new variant there. A few other European countries have confirmed cases of the variant, and another variant considered especially infectious has been identified in South Africa.
