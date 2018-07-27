Tree on tracks disrupts light rail service in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — After days of heavy rain, a tree fell on light rail tracks in Baltimore, cutting off a portion of rail service in both directions.

The Maryland Transit Administration is providing shuttle bus service Friday between the Falls Road station and the North Avenue station on the LightRailLink.

MTA spokesman Paul Shepard tells The Baltimore Sun that crews are working to remove the tree at the Mount Washington station and fix power lines.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com