Trenton Mayor Kyle Stack dies of apparent heart attack

TRENTON, Mich. (AP) — The mayor of the downriver Detroit community of Trenton has died.

The Detroit News reports that Trenton police confirmed Mayor Kyle Stack suffered an apparent fatal heart attack Friday. Stack was 62.

Voters elected Stack earlier in November to her third four-year term. Trenton is about 23 miles (37 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

Stack worked as city clerk and in Trenton’s parks and recreation office before being first elected mayor in 2011.

Mayor Pro Tem Steven Rzeppa will take over as Trenton’s interim mayor. Rzeppa called Stack a “true, classic definition of a public servant” and told The Detroit News Saturday that “she was involved in any organization you can possibly imagine.”

A funeral service is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton.