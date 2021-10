ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — The trial has begun for the first of four former Kentucky deputy jailers who are accused in the 2018 death of an inmate.

Brad Roberts, a former sergeant at the Boyd County Detention Center, is charged with manslaughter and criminal abuse in the death of Michael Moore, 40. Authorities have said Moore was intoxicated and that the deputies intentionally abused him or knowingly permitted his abuse and that the mistreatment caused Moore’s death.